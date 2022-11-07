Section
Liverpool FC owners weigh sale of historic UK football club
Sports

Liverpool FC owners weigh sale of historic UK football club

published : 7 Nov 2022 at 21:01

writer: Bloomberg

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring their second goal with Mohamed Salah during the Champions League match against Napoli at Anfield, Liverpool, UK on Nov 1, 2022. (Reuters photo)
The US owners of Liverpool FC have put one of England’s most successful football clubs up for sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

Fenway Sports Group Holdings LLC is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley as it gauges buyer interest in the English Premier League team, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

“FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club,” the group said in a statement.

Representatives for Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Liverpool didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. 

News of the potential sale of Liverpool was reported earlier Monday by The Athletic.

Liverpool FC owners weigh sale of historic UK football club

