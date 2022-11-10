Section
Buriram win to go seven points clear
Sports

Buriram win to go seven points clear

published : 10 Nov 2022 at 09:22

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Buriram United's Suphanat Mueanta reacts after scoring against Chiang Rai United in T1 on Wednesday night.
Buriram United's Suphanat Mueanta reacts after scoring against Chiang Rai United in T1 on Wednesday night.

Champions Buriram United thrashed bitter rivals Chiang Rai United 4-1 on Wednesday night to extend their lead at the top of the Thai League 1 table to seven points.

Hosts Buriram raced to a 2-0 half-time lead after Suphanat Mueanta opened the scoring in the 26th minute and Supachai Chaided was on target five minutes later.

Lonsana Doumbouya made it 3-0 from the penalty spot in the 54th minute and Victor Cardozo cut the deficit to 3-1 after 61 minutes.

Supachai completed the rout in the final moments.

Second-placed Bangkok United, who have a game in hand, visit Police Tero on Sunday.

Third-ranked Chonburi will also play on Sunday when they host Lampang.

Meanwhile, Buriram and fellow Thai League 1 side BG Pathum United will play Japanese clubs in the Interleague Cup.

On Saturday, Pathum host Consadole Sapporo at 5pm and Buriram are at home to Kawasaki Frontale at 7pm.

The two J-League sides will face off at Muang Thong United's Thunderdome Stadium on Tuesday at 6pm.

All matches will be shown live on PPTV.

