Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Broadcast agency signs B600m deal towards World Cup rights
Sports

Broadcast agency signs B600m deal towards World Cup rights

published : 14 Nov 2022 at 18:26

writer: Online Reporters

Trairat Viriyasirikul (left), the acting secretary-general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, and Sports Authority of Thailand Governor Kongsak Yodmanee, show the memorandum of understanding on a financial contribution to buy the rights to broadcast World Cup matches. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
Trairat Viriyasirikul (left), the acting secretary-general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, and Sports Authority of Thailand Governor Kongsak Yodmanee, show the memorandum of understanding on a financial contribution to buy the rights to broadcast World Cup matches. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the national sports agency on Monday to allocate 600 million baht towards the cost of the rights to broadcast this year's Fifa World Cup matches.

But with the kickoff to start in a week, football fans in Thailand are keeping their fingers crossed as the country needs to find 1 billion baht more for the rights purchase.

The MoU was signed by acting NBTC secretary-general Trairat Viriyasirikul and Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor Kongsak Yodmanee at the NBTC office.

Mr Trairat emphasised the financial commitment to try to bring the tournament to free TV in Thailand, but neither the NBTC chief nor Mr Kongsak made clear how the country would find the rest of the money. 

The financial support from the telecom regulator comes – controversially – from its research and development fund.

The rights for broadcasting all 64 matches of the World Cup hosted by Qatar is about 1.6 billion baht.

Mr Trairast said the NBTC hoped its support would give all Thais an opportunity to watch the games.

The NBTC has been criticised by academics and even some board members for wrongly using the fund after Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon pledged to air the tournament live in Thailand.

The month-long tournament will start on Sunday between host Qatar and Ecuador.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Zelensky visits Ukraine's Kherson after Russian retreat

KHERSON, Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday visited the newly liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine after Russian forces retreated from the strategic hub near the Black Sea.

18:45
Sports

B600m smile

Broadcast agency signs MoU with Sports Authority of Thailand to commit 600 million baht to help finance World Cup broadcast rights; 1 billion more baht needed.

18:26
Thailand

Govt to seize 'Joe Ferrari' cop's B1.35bn million assets

A former district police chief jailed for torturing a suspect to death will have undeclared assets worth 1.35 billion baht seized after being found to be "unusually wealthy", authorities said Monday.

18:25