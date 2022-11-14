Broadcast agency signs B600m deal towards World Cup rights

Trairat Viriyasirikul (left), the acting secretary-general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, and Sports Authority of Thailand Governor Kongsak Yodmanee, show the memorandum of understanding on a financial contribution to buy the rights to broadcast World Cup matches. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the national sports agency on Monday to allocate 600 million baht towards the cost of the rights to broadcast this year's Fifa World Cup matches.

But with the kickoff to start in a week, football fans in Thailand are keeping their fingers crossed as the country needs to find 1 billion baht more for the rights purchase.

The MoU was signed by acting NBTC secretary-general Trairat Viriyasirikul and Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor Kongsak Yodmanee at the NBTC office.

Mr Trairat emphasised the financial commitment to try to bring the tournament to free TV in Thailand, but neither the NBTC chief nor Mr Kongsak made clear how the country would find the rest of the money.

The financial support from the telecom regulator comes – controversially – from its research and development fund.

The rights for broadcasting all 64 matches of the World Cup hosted by Qatar is about 1.6 billion baht.

Mr Trairast said the NBTC hoped its support would give all Thais an opportunity to watch the games.

The NBTC has been criticised by academics and even some board members for wrongly using the fund after Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon pledged to air the tournament live in Thailand.

The month-long tournament will start on Sunday between host Qatar and Ecuador.