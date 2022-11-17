World Cup 2022 broadcast deal finalised

A view of skyline is pictured in Doha on Thursday, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (Photo: AFP)

Thailand has concluded a deal to license broadcast rights for the 2022 Fifa World Cup, with a deal worth US$33 million, or 1.4 billion baht.

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has finalised an agreement to license broadcast rights for the World Cup, SAT governor Kongsak Yodmanee said on Thursday. The international football tournament will be held in Qatar from Nov 20 to Dec 18.

Mr Kongsak thanked Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan for coordinating the deal, noting member of the International Olympic Committee, Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, and adviser to the Olympic Council of Asia, Somsak Leeswadtrakul, also played an integral part in the talks.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) previously approved the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Research and Development Fund for Public Interest's budget of 600 million baht to secure the rights, requiring it acquire an additional 1 billion baht to meet Fifa's price of 1.6 billion baht.

The deal was finalised when major private companies, including True Corporation, Thai Beverage and PTT, stepped in to assist with the funding.

With the license, Thai football fans will be able to watch all 64 matches of the competition live.

Proceedings have now been initiated to sign the deal with Fifa.

The SAT had earlier asked Fifa to lower the TV broadcasting rights price tag it to 1.2 billion baht.

The opening match will be between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor. The final is to be held on Dec 18, 2022, Qatar National Day.