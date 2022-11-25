Section
Last-gasp goals power Iran past Wales
Sports

Last-gasp goals power Iran past Wales

Welsh keeper Wayne Hennessey red-carded in 86th minute

published : 25 Nov 2022 at 19:11

writer: News Agencies

Joe Rodon of Wales and Mehdi Taremi of Iran vie for the ball in their Group B match at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Friday. (Reuters Photo)
Joe Rodon of Wales and Mehdi Taremi of Iran vie for the ball in their Group B match at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Friday. (Reuters Photo)

AL RAYYAN, Qatar: Iran struck twice in the dying moments of added time to earn a stunning 2-0 win over 10-man Wales in their Group B clash at the World Cup on Friday.

Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian scored to give Iran a famous win, which moved them into second place in the group behind England, who face the USA later in the day.

Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey received the first red card of the World Cup when he was sent off for clattering into Iran's Mehdi Taremi outside the area late in the match.

The stopper was initially given a yellow card but that was upgraded to red in the 86th minute after the intervention of the video assistant referee.

