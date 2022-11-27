2022 Qatar World Cup: our Sunday picks

Japan players during training (Reuters photo)

The Bangkok Post's predictions on matches.

Japan v Costa Rica

Japan and Costa Rica began their Qatar 2022 campaigns in different fashion. While Hajime Moriyasu's Japanese came from behind to shock four-time champions Germany, Costa Rica were humiliated 7-0 by Spain. The Samurai Blue should be too sharp for the Central American team.

Prediction: Japan 3-0

Belgium v Morocco

Belgium were lucky to beat Canada 1-0 in their opening game as their coach Roberto Martinez said it was technically his team's "worst game." Striker Romelu Lukaku is expected to return after missing the Canada match with an injury. If the Inter Milan player is fit, the Red Devils should be able to haunt Morocco, who drew 0-0 with Croatia in their opener.

Prediction: Belgium 2-1

Croatia v Canada

Few pundits believe Croatia will reach the final again after losing to France in the title match at Russia 2018. Luka Modric and Co were clueless in their scoreless draw with Morocco. Canada, playing their first World Cup finals for 36 years, did well against Belgium. However, Croatia should be able to find a way to beat the North American side.

Prediction: Croatia 1-0

Spain v Germany

Spain got off to a fast start with a 7-0 win against Costa Rica while Germany were embarrassed by Japan. Germany were eliminated in the first round at Russia 2018 by an Asian side, South Korea, and history could repeat itself following their loss to the Japanese. Spain, who feature several exciting young stars, will be eager to send the Germans home and book a place in the last-16 round.

Prediction: Spain 2-1