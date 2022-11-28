Lamphun stun Sukhothai

Lampang's Brinner jumps for a header in front of Prachuap's Apichart Denman on Sunday night.

Lumphun Warriors pulled off a big surprise on Sunday night, beating higher-ranked Sukhothai 3-1 in their last game of the Thai League 1 first leg.

Visitors Sukhothai were reduced to nine men in the final 15 minutes of the match when Laecio Solda (75 minutes) and Ekkasit Chaobut (84) were sent off, but by then Lamphun had already tightened their grip on three points.

Mohammed Osman (10), Maung Maung Lwin (52) and Anan Yodsangwai (65) were on target for the Warriors while Sukhothai's only goal was netted by Lester Blanco (56).

A northeastern derby between Nongbua Pitchaya and Khon Kaen United ended in a 1-1 tie, while PT Prachuap and Lampang also played out a 1-1 draw last night.

Earlier on Saturday night, BG Pathum United rallied from a one-goal deficit to bag a 3-1 win over Chiang Rai United.

Hosts Pathum United saw Singapore striker Ikhsan Fandi (17), Teerasil Dangda (44) and Andres Tunez (74) get on the scoresheet after the Beetles were put ahead by Kim Ji-Min (10).

Pathum coach Matt Smith said the Rabbits' performance gives him hope for a better run in the second leg of the season in January.

"I don't expect the team to hit the peak after this game, but I am confident we will be a better side after the break," he added.