Veteran Teeratep retires, sets sights on FAT presidency

Police Tero's Teeratep Winothai (top) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Nakhon Ratchasima.

Teeratep Winothai now aims to become president of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) after playing the last game of his career on Sunday.

The 37-year-old forward retired on a high note when he scored a last-gasp goal in Police Tero's 1-0 win against Nakhon Ratchasima in Thai League 1. "My dream is to become FAT president," he said.

The former Thailand international said if elected as FAT chief, he would push for youth development. He said certain Asian sides did well at the 2022 World Cup because they have good development plans for young players.

However, Teeratep, affectionately called Leesaw, said the next election for FAT president is too early for him. Current FAT boss Somyot Poompunmuang's term expires in 2024.

Teeratep scored 96 goals in Thai League 1 and is fourth on the all-time scoring list behind Teerasil Dangda, Pipob On-mo and Sarayut Chaikamdee.

Teeratep began his career at the age of 14 and was once a trainee at English club Crystal Palace. He played for several Thai teams including BEC Tero Sasana (now Police Tero), Muang Thong, Bangkok Glass (now BG Pathum), Bangkok United and Chonburi.