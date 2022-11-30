Somyot says Teeratep can be FAT chief

Tero's Teeratep Winothai (second right) celebrates scoring against Nakhon Ratchasima in the last game of his career on Sunday.

Thailand football chief Pol Gen Somyot Poompunmuang said yesterday he backs former national team striker Teeratep Winothai's plan to take over the helm of the country's governing body of the sport in the future.

Football Association of Thailand president Somyot also announced that the FAT would organise a testimonial match for Teeratep soon in recognition of his services to the national team.

Somyot said he feels "Leesaw [Teeratep's nickname] has the knowledge to become president of the FAT in the future and I'll support his bid."

The date and venue for the testimonial match will be announced later, added the FAT chief.

The association has not staged any such game in the past five years.

The 37-year-old forward retired on a high note when he scored in Police Tero's 1-0 win against Nakhon Ratchasima in a Thai League 1 match on Sunday night.

"My dream is to become the FAT president," Teeratep said after playing his last game.

Pairoj, Khon Kaen part ways

Khon Kaen United have officially announced that coach Pairoj Bovornwatanadilok has left the club at the end of the Thai League 1 first leg.

The club said through social media posts on Monday night that the team and coach Pairoj have parted ways "by mutual consent."

Pairoj, or "Coach Bae", took charge of the Cobras on Nov 2 and coached the team for four matches which all ended in draw.

He lasted as Khon Kaen United coach for only 26 days.

Thai League 1 is taking a break for the World Cup and the Asean Cup will resume in the third week of January.