Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Strugglers Muang Thong and Pathum swap players
Sports

Strugglers Muang Thong and Pathum swap players

published : 1 Dec 2022 at 08:44

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Jaroensak Wonggorn at BG Pathum.
Jaroensak Wonggorn at BG Pathum.

Struggling giants Muang Thong United and BG Pathum United have moved fast in their preparations for the second leg of the 2022-23 Thai League 1 season.

The two clubs have swapped players after the first leg of the campaign ended at the weekend.

Forward Jaroensak Wonggorn has joined Muang Thong from Pathum who in return have got Wattanakorn Sawadlakorn and Korrawit Tasa from the Kirins.

Jaroensak, 25, previously played for Samut Prakan City and Pattaya United.

He has made one appearance for the Thai national team, having played for his country at the U19, U21 and U23 levels.

"I'd like to thank BG Pathum United for their support to me. I am very happy to have played for BG but I have to move on," Jaroensak.

Both BG and Muang Thong have failed to live up to expectations this season.

Pathum are in fifth place in the league on 24 points, 15 behind leaders Buriram United.

The Rabbits sacked coach Makoto Teguramori in October but they have still been less than convincing under new boss Matt Smith.

Muang Thong are 10th after 15 games with 16 points, just five above the relegation zone.

The league is taking a break for the World Cup and the Asean Cup and will resume in January.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

'Miners' stealing electricity

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) raided 50 locations in Bangkok and Nonthaburi and found crypto miners had stolen electricity worth around 500 million baht over the past year.

09:00
Sports

2022 Qatar World Cup: our Thursday picks

The Bangkok Post's predictions on matches.

08:55
Sports

Strugglers Muang Thong and Pathum swap players

Struggling giants Muang Thong United and BG Pathum United have moved fast in their preparations for the second leg of the 2022-23 Thai League 1 season.

08:44