Strugglers Muang Thong and Pathum swap players

Jaroensak Wonggorn at BG Pathum.

Struggling giants Muang Thong United and BG Pathum United have moved fast in their preparations for the second leg of the 2022-23 Thai League 1 season.

The two clubs have swapped players after the first leg of the campaign ended at the weekend.

Forward Jaroensak Wonggorn has joined Muang Thong from Pathum who in return have got Wattanakorn Sawadlakorn and Korrawit Tasa from the Kirins.

Jaroensak, 25, previously played for Samut Prakan City and Pattaya United.

He has made one appearance for the Thai national team, having played for his country at the U19, U21 and U23 levels.

"I'd like to thank BG Pathum United for their support to me. I am very happy to have played for BG but I have to move on," Jaroensak.

Both BG and Muang Thong have failed to live up to expectations this season.

Pathum are in fifth place in the league on 24 points, 15 behind leaders Buriram United.

The Rabbits sacked coach Makoto Teguramori in October but they have still been less than convincing under new boss Matt Smith.

Muang Thong are 10th after 15 games with 16 points, just five above the relegation zone.

The league is taking a break for the World Cup and the Asean Cup and will resume in January.