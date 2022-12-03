NBTC cuts C-band satellite signal following Fifa threat

Diners watch a televised broadcast of a World Cup match on Khao San Road, Bangkok, on Nov 29, 2022. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

World Cup 2022 matches can no longer be watched on C-band satellite television after the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) ordered the signal switched off during broadcasts.

The move follows a warning from Fifa that the country's access to the broadcasting signal would be halted if it continued to fail to meet its standard encryption of broadcasting signals.

According to the NBTC, Fifa found Thailand's transmission access was being used in other countries and issued six broadcasting copyright warnings. Fifa threatened to pull the plug if the unauthorised access to broadcasts was not addressed, despite Thailand having paid for the broadcasting rights.

To comply with Fifa's conditions, the regulator instructed broadcasting operators to use advanced encryption and decided to have the C-band satellite signal switched off during broadcasts for the rest of the World Cup tournament.

The ban on C-band satellite television networks affects viewers using black-mesh satellite dishes. The signal cutoff began on Thursday night when Costa Rica played Germany and Japan played Spain.

According to the regulator, viewers in the country can watch the tournament on the digital television system, the KU-Band satellite system [small satellite dishes], DTV Smart and TrueVisions channels.

Meanwhile, Newin Chidchob, president of Buri Ram United Football Club, has urged the government to invest in football development following the drama surrounding the payment of 1.4 billion baht for broadcasting rights. He said such amounts of money would be better spent developing local talent, so Thailand could one day have a team competing at the event.