Croatia eliminate Japan, Brazil smash South Korea

Japan's forward Takuma Asano (left) is consoled by Japan's goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima after they lost the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Japan and Croatia at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha, on Monday. (AFP photo)

Croatia moved into the World Cup quarterfinals by beating Japan in a penalty shootout on Monday at Al Wakrah, Qatar.

The teams had played to a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Daizen Maeda opened the scoring for Japan in the 43rd minute and Croatia's Ivan Perisic headed in the equalizer in the 55th.

Croatia advanced 3-1 on penalties, with Nikola Vlasic, Marcelo Brozovic and Mario Pasalic converting from the spot.

Takuma Asano scored for Japan, but Croatian goalkeeper Dominic Kivakovic denied attempts by Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida.

Brazil 4, South Korea 1

Neymar was one of four different players to score in the first 36 minutes for Brazil in a Round of 16 rout of South Korea in Doha, Qatar.

Vinicius Junior opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Neymar drove home a penalty kick in the 13th minute to double the lead. It was Neymar's return to competition after an ankle injury suffered in the opener against Serbia sidelined him for Brazil's final two Group G games.

Richarlison scored his team-leading third goal of the World Cup in the 29th minute and Lucas Paqueta made it 4-0 in the 36th.

Paik Seung-Ho helped the Koreans avoid a shutout by scoring in the 76th minute. Brazil keeper Alisson made five saves.

Brazil will face Croatia, the runner-up to France at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in the quarterfinals on Friday.