Thai star Ratchanon, China's Ding to lead Asia's amateur challenge

This handout from SPORTFIVE taken and released on Jan 21, 2022, shows Ratchanon Chantananuwat of Thailand watching his shot during round two of the SMBC Singapore Open golf tournament in Singapore. (Photo: AFP)

SINGAPORE: Some of Asia's best young golfers will get the opportunity to show the world what they can do next month, when the DP World Tour returns to Singapore.

Hong Kong's Taichi Kho, who won a qualifier in December, will be joined at the Singapore Classic by Thailand's teenage star Ratchanon 'TK' Chantananuwat and China's Ding Wenyi.

Ding and TK, who ended the year ranked 15th and 16th respectively in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, will lead a stellar amateur field at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

The 15-year-old Ratchanon arrives at the tournament, which runs from Feb 9 to 12, on the back of a stellar 2022, where he became the youngest male player to win on one of golf's major tours with his triumph in the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup.

Ding, meanwhile, also enjoyed a successful year. The 17-year-old won the United States Junior Amateur Championships to earn a spot at the 2023 US Open.

"Playing in Singapore last year was my first time competing in a professional event outside of Thailand and that was a great experience in a wonderful city," Ratchanon said. "I'm looking forward to playing on the DP World Tour. I can't wait to come back to Singapore and play alongside some of the best golfers. Hopefully there will be more memories I can take home from here again."

Further talent from Asia who earned their places in the US$2 million Singapore Classic include fellow amateur Kho and professional golfer Amarin "Ray" Kraivixien of Thailand, who were first and second respectively in the qualifier held last month.

Kho, who shot a four-under 68, said he was thrilled to play on the DP World Tour.

"Once I saw the DP World Tour schedule and how many tournaments there are in Asia, I definitely wanted to play in a couple of them," he said. "It's been a while since I've played tournament golf, so it was really nice to be out there, feel some nerves again and compete really hard.

"To have this opportunity to not only qualify, but to make the most of it is something I'm really grateful for. There were no expectations when I went out there, I just tried my best to prepare for it and I'm happy with the result. I'm really looking forward to the tournament."

Amarin "Ray" Kraivixien: No expectations, just tried my best.

The DP World Tour first visited Singapore in 1993, with major champions Nick Faldo and Ian Woosnam winning the first editions of the Johnnie Walker Classic in 1993 and 1996. Fellow major winners Vijay Singh and Adam Scott have also claimed victory on the DP World Tour in Singapore.

The 2006 edition of the Singapore Masters, held at Laguna National, was the scene of the most memorable moment in the country's golfing history, when home favourite Mardan Mamat lifted the trophy, finishing one stroke ahead of England's Nick Dougherty.