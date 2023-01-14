Allazov knocks out Superbon to win world title

Chingiz Allazov celebrates his win against Singha "Superbon" Mawynn to win the championship on Saturday.

ONE Championship (ONE) kicked off 2023 with a thriller at the Impact Arena with ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon versus Allazov. The event featured three World Title bouts, headlined by a battle between top pound-for-pound strikers for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title.

ONE Championship, in partnership with leading premium lifestyle and luxury performance brand TUMI, presented the prestigious ONE World Title belt to the World Champions.

In the main event, ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion and No. 1-ranked contender Chingiz Allazov shocked the globe by knocking out Singha "Superbon" Mawynn to capture the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title.

Allazov pushed Superbon back with fast and powerful combinations in the first round, while the Thai superstar looked for openings. Every strike Superbon threw, “Chinga” had an answer for. After outworking the defending king in the initial frame, the Azerbaijani-Belarusian sniper increased his output in the second round behind even more thunderous boxing.

A monster right hand from Allazov dropped Superbon for the count in the middle of that second stanza. He followed with another right hand, which sent his rival crashing to the canvas once more. A final right hand then ended matters abruptly, separating Superbon from his senses and elevating “Chinga” to the divisional throne.

In the co-main event, Thai striker Superlek Kiatmoo9 went to war with Spain’s Daniel Puertas and captured the vacant ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title with an impressive showing. Puertas was aggressive to start the fight, while Superlek picked his spots. “The Kicking Machine” then picked up the pace in the third round, hurting Puertas along the Circle Wall with punches. In the fifth round, Superlek was penalized with a yellow card for excessive clinching, but he closed the fight strong to nab the unanimous decision and the golden belt.

In the other co-main event, Italian-American BJJ superstar Mikey Musumeci dominated elite Mongolian sambo specialist Gantumur Bayanduuren to retain the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Championship. “Darth Rigatoni” caught Bayanduuren in a leg lock early and held the position for nearly the entire duration of the contest. The Mongolian showcased incredible toughness in refusing to tap, with Musumeci maintaining constant pressure on the ankle and knee joints. In the end, the defending king continued his reign with a one-sided unanimous decision victory.

Former two-division ONE World Champion Aung La N Sang electrified the crowd with a stunning knockout of hulking Brazilian veteran Gilberto Galvao. “The Burmese Python” weathered an early storm from his opponent, defending and countering with precision. A couple of short elbows in the clinch hurt “Giba,” and Aung La N Sang followed him to the canvas with heavy ground-and-pound. A series of thunderous right hands signaled the end, as the 37-year-old earned the TKO finish.

Local hero and ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon destroyed China’s Jiduo Yibu in a nearly flawless kickboxing performance. “The Iron Man” was powerful and aggressive from the start, bringing the fight to Jiduo. He scored a knockdown in the first round, but the Chinese striker was able to shake it off. The Thai firecracker proceeded to push the pace until the final bell, scoring the unanimous decision victory and making his case for a ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title shot next.

Former ONE Atomweight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion Stamp Fairtex took on a massive challenge against teen star Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak in a strawweight kickboxing contest. It was a close battle, with both women landing some good, clean shots throughout the duration. “Supergirl” used size to her advantage, pressuring Stamp from the opening bell. The Fairtex fighter did her best work in the final round, tagging “Supergirl” with a plethora of punching combinations. In the end, judges scored the fight in favour of Stamp to win by split decision.

Former ONE World Title challenger Garry Tonon returned to MMA action, making quick work of fellow American Johnny Nunez in their featherweight MMA affair. After a brief exchange on the feet, Tonon took matters to the ground with a kimura sweep. The BJJ legend then finished the submission on the mat, as Nunez had no choice but to tap.

In the card’s opener, Japanese veteran Shoko Sato put in a clinical striking performance against dangerous South Korean striker Kim Jae Woong to win by unanimous decision. Both men were methodical with their approach in the early going, but action picked up in the second half of the contest. In the end, all three judges saw the bout in favor of Sato.

Performance bonus winners: Chingiz Allazov (US$50,000), Aung La N Sang ($50,000), Stamp Fairtex (US$50,000)

Complete results of ONE Fight Night 6: