Buriram bring in three to strengthen team

Thai League 1 leaders Buriram United have signed three players ahead of the second half of the season, which starts this weekend, the club said on Wednesday.

The trio are midfielder Filip Rogic from Sweden, Malaysia defender Dion Cools and midfielder Haris Vickic of Slovenia, club chairman Newin Chidchob said.

Rogic, who stands 1.82m, joins the Thunder Castle from Swedish club IK Sirius. He has also played for AIK, another Swedish club, and Russian Premier League side Orenburg.

Cools, 26, can play as a right-back or centre-back. He has played for Czech club Jablonec, Belgian teams OH Leuven and Club Brugge, and Denmark's Midtjylland.

Cools represented Belgium at the youth level with 28 caps, but chose to play for Malaysia at the senior level. He has played 13 times for the Southeast Asian nation after making his debut in 2021.

Vickic is an attacking midfielder who played for English Premier League Club Newcastle United in 2017. He also had a spell at Spanish side Real Zaragoza.

Meanwhile, Thailand U23 defender Jonathan Khemdee has joined Thai League 1 club Ratchaburi.

Jonathan signed a three-year deal with the Dragons after his contract with Denmark's OB Odense expired.

His move to Ratchaburi was a bit of a surprise as the Thai-Danish player had reportedly been of interest to clubs such as Port, Pathum, Muang Thong and Bangkok United.

After 15 games, Buriram have 39 points, nine ahead of second-ranked Chonburi.

Surprise package Ratchaburi are one point behind the Sharks.

Meanwhile, Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma was named the 2022 player of the year by the Japan Pro-Footballers Association yesterday. The 25-year-old scored two goals against Australia to send Japan to the 2022 World Cup and also starred in the finals, where he set up the winner in their 2-1 win over Spain in the group stage.