Korat dismiss coach after 4 losses in row
Sports

published : 7 Feb 2023 at 10:19

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Nakhon Ratchasima executive Tewan Liptapanlop, centre, poses with new coach Teerasak Po-on, right, and his assistant Taweesak Morasilp.
Englishman Kevin Blackwell became the 10th Thai League 1 coach to be sacked this season after he was shown the door by Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday night.

The move came after the Swat Cats were thrashed 4-0 at home by Bangkok United.

Blackwell has been replaced by Teerasak Po-on who ironically was fired and succeeded by the English coach last year.

Teerasak will be assisted by Taweesak Morasilp.

Nakhon Ratchasima executive Tewan Liptapanlop said the decision was necessary as the club have to fight to stay up in the top flight.

The Swat Cats, who have suffered four league defeats in a row, sit 13th, one place and one point above the relegation zone.

"It's the right time to make changes," Tewan said.

Other coaches who parted ways with their clubs this season included Scott Cooper and Matt Holland (Port), Aurelio Vidmar (Bangkok United), Makoto Teguramori (Pathum) and Dusit Chalermsan (Lamphun).

In Sunday's last Thai League 1 match of the weekend, Lampang could only draw 1-1 with fellow relegation contenders Khon Kaen United.

Wichit Tanee gave hosts Lampang the lead after 34 minutes only for Han Cheol-Jung to earn a point for Khon Kaen three minutes from time.

Sharks, Gamba sign MoU

Thai League 1 side Chonburi signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japanese club Gamba Osaka on Sunday night.

The MoU was signed by Chonburi chairman Wittaya Khunpluem and Gamba president Tadashi Ono.

The Sharks said they hope the deal with Gamba would help them uplift their standard and develop the team to become one of the top Asian sides in the future.

