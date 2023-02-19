Teerasil nets, Rabbits end winless run

Escape route: BG Pathum's Nattapon Worasut, centre, vies with Prachuap's Kwon Dae-Hee, left, and Chutipon Thongthae.

Veteran Thailand striker Teerasil Dangda ended hosts BG Pathum United's four-game winless streak with a second-half goal for a 2-1 victory over PT Prachuap in a Thai League 1 clash Saturday night.

The match was evenly poised before Teerasil struck in the 58th minute to give the Rabbits an advantage that they held on to until the end of the match.

Pathum's Apisit Sorada grabbed the first goal of the match after two minutes but Aris Zarifovic levelled for the visitors on 30 minutes.

Earlier on Friday night, Ratchaburi coach Xavi Moro expressed his disappointment after his men lost 1-0 to Bangkok United.

Bangkok United were able to break the deadlock when Heberty Fernandes converted a penalty in the five-minute injury time to end 10-man Ratchaburi's resistance.

The Angels were awarded the penalty after Ratchaburi defender Jonathan Khemdee fouled Vander Luis inside the box.

The referee consulted the VAR before pointing towards the spot and Heberty kept his cool to give new Bangkok United coach Totchtawan Sripan his eighth win since taking over the club.

Moro said after the match: "It's a pity that we didn't win the match, but I think every player did his best after we went a player down in the first half."