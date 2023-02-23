Rookie Jaravee a surprise co-leader in Pattaya

Atthaya two shots out of first place as birdies come in bunches at Honda LPGA Thailand tournament

Jaravee Boonchant, in her first year on the LPGA Tour, is in a five-way tie for first place after the first round of the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament at the Siam Country Club in Pattaya. (Photo: Getty Images for LPGA Tour)

PATTAYA: Rookie Jaravee Boonchant is one of the surprise names at the top of the crowded leaderboard after the first round of the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament on Thursday at the Siam Country Club in Pattaya.

The 24-year-old Bangkok native shot eight birdies and one bogey on her way to a 7-under-par 65. She is tied for the lead alongside Anna Nordqvist of Sweden, Nasa Hataoka of Japan, Xiyu Lin of China and Jennifer Kupcho of the United States

Jaravee, a Duke University graduate currently ranked 238th in the world, earned her LPGA Tour card along with four other Thai players at a qualifying tournament in Alabama this past December.

Birdies came in bunches, as is the custom at the Old Course, with three more players tied at 6 under and a large group at 5 under par. The latter include world No.4 and 2022 LPGA Rookie of the Year Atthaya Thitikul and Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, who had to play a qualifier to earn a spot in this week’s $1.7-million Honda event.

Atthaya, who claimed two LPGA titles last year, came close to winning the Honda LPGA Thailand in 2021 when she lost to Ariya Jutanugarn by one shot.

Among the rest of the Thai contingent, Moriya Jutanugarn is at 4 under alongside world No.1 Lydia Ko of New Zealand, second-ranked Nelly Korda and fifth-ranked Ko Jin-Young of South Korea.

Pornanong Phatlum, Arpichaya Yubol and Wichanee Meechai are at 2 under par, former world No.1 Ariya Jutanugarn is at 1 under, Pajaree Anannarukarn and Chanettee Wannasaen are at even par and former major winner Patty Tavatanakit is at 2 over par.

Defending champion Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark struggled on Thursday, becoming one of just five players not to shoot even par or better, finishing at 1 over.