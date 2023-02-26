Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Lowly Sukhothai spring major surprise, trounce Chiang Rai in T1
Sports

Lowly Sukhothai spring major surprise, trounce Chiang Rai in T1

published : 26 Feb 2023 at 04:51

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Big upset: Chiang Rai's Diego Landis, left, vies with Sukhothai's Osman Sow during their Thai League 1 match last night.
Big upset: Chiang Rai's Diego Landis, left, vies with Sukhothai's Osman Sow during their Thai League 1 match last night.

Sukhothai pulled off a big surprise in Thai League 1 last night when they fired three unanswered goals past Chiang Rai United in a northern derby.

The Beetles, ranked fourth ahead of the match, were expected to have an easy night at Sukhothai but the trip ended in a nightmare.

Osman Sow (32), Kenshiro Daniels (78) and John Baggio (83) scored in Sukhothai's 3-0 victory.

Meanwhile, in a mouth-watering showdown, underperforming giants Port visit in-form Bangkok United tonight.

Port coach Choketawee Promrut is busy plotting moves to dismantle a rock-solid defence wall of the Angles, who have now won six league matches in a row.

"They [Bangkok United] have just conceded a goal otherwise they had been doing very well defensively," said Chokethawee adding: "How to get past their defenders and score is what we are working on at the moment.

"But they have Heberty in the offence as well so I have told my players to keep an eye on him throughout the game.

"We have some injured players as well so let us see if they could be fit for this big game.

"In any case, we have been thinking of rotating players because we also have to play Chiang Rai United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Wednesday evening."

Port have so far collected 30 points from 20 matches, while Bangkok United have amassed 43 points from an equal number of games.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Showdown of Thai aces in Pattaya today

Pattaya: Local favourite and qualifier Natthakritta Vongtaveelap retained the top spot after the third round of the Honda LPGA Thailand 2023 at Siam Country Club Old Course in Pattaya on Saturday when she signed for an eight-under-par 64.

08:49
Thailand

Former Dem leaders 'should help out'

Former Democrat Party leaders should not wait to be asked to help the party out in the election campaign since it is their duty to help, said the party's patriarch, Chuan Leekpai.

08:36
Thailand

PM launches party campaign slogan in Isan

Nakhon Ratchasima: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the government's infrastructure investment programme is the largest in three decades.

08:16