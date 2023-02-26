Lowly Sukhothai spring major surprise, trounce Chiang Rai in T1

Big upset: Chiang Rai's Diego Landis, left, vies with Sukhothai's Osman Sow during their Thai League 1 match last night.

Sukhothai pulled off a big surprise in Thai League 1 last night when they fired three unanswered goals past Chiang Rai United in a northern derby.

The Beetles, ranked fourth ahead of the match, were expected to have an easy night at Sukhothai but the trip ended in a nightmare.

Osman Sow (32), Kenshiro Daniels (78) and John Baggio (83) scored in Sukhothai's 3-0 victory.

Meanwhile, in a mouth-watering showdown, underperforming giants Port visit in-form Bangkok United tonight.

Port coach Choketawee Promrut is busy plotting moves to dismantle a rock-solid defence wall of the Angles, who have now won six league matches in a row.

"They [Bangkok United] have just conceded a goal otherwise they had been doing very well defensively," said Chokethawee adding: "How to get past their defenders and score is what we are working on at the moment.

"But they have Heberty in the offence as well so I have told my players to keep an eye on him throughout the game.

"We have some injured players as well so let us see if they could be fit for this big game.

"In any case, we have been thinking of rotating players because we also have to play Chiang Rai United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Wednesday evening."

Port have so far collected 30 points from 20 matches, while Bangkok United have amassed 43 points from an equal number of games.