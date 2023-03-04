Keerati Bualong sails to gold in Pattaya

Thai sailor Keerati Bualong finished first in all but one of the 11 races he sailed in the 30-44 age group at the 2023 ILCA 7 Masters World Championship in Pattaya on Saturday. (Photo supplied/Tor Chittinand)

CHON BURI: Two-time Olympian Keerati Bualong snatched gold in a stellar performance at the prestigious 2023 ILCA 7 Masters World Championship held at the Royal Varuna Yacht Club on Pratumnak Hill in Pattaya on Saturday.

The Thai sailor turned 30 years of age in December, making him eligible to enter the regatta for the first time, as participants are limited to those 30 and older. Sailing in the Apprentice division for those aged 30 to 44, Keerati managed to finish first in all but one of the 11 races he sailed.

After representing Thailand at London 2012 and Rio 2016, he had turned to coaching with the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand, but his competitive comeback in a range of sailing conditions was impressive.

“I’m glad to be back racing again after two years,” he said. “It’s nice to be back competing. It’s more fun now.”

Adil Khalid of the UAE won silver in the Apprentice fleet, a coveted step up from last year’s event in Mexico. Italy’s Pietro Corbucci took bronze.

In the Master division for those aged 45-54, Adonis Bougiouris of Greece matched Keerati’s record, with first places finishes in all but one race. Christoph Bottini of Australia and Peter Hurley of the USA took silver and bronze respectively.

In the Grand Master division for those aged 55-64, the undisputed champion was Australia’s Brett Beyer. Jan Scholten of Australia and Andrew Holdsworth of the USA came in second and third overall in the 35-man fleet, the largest division at the world championship.

In the Great Grand Master division for those aged 65 and older, defending champion Tim Law of the UK confirmed his mastery in the ILCA dinghy, confidently securing gold. Australians Stephen Gunther and Jeff Loosemore, both of whom had also raced a week earlier in the smaller ILCA 6 rig, won silver and bronze.