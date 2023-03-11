Thai sailor competes in Italy

Thailand's Sophia Montgomery will take part in the 2023 ILCA Senior European Championships & Open European Trophy in Andora, Italy, from today to March 16.

The event features 117 female sailors from 41 countries competing in the singlehanded women's Olympic class, the ILCA6. A second-year student at Harvard University in the US, Sophia is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand, PTTEP, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thai Airways International and the Bangkok Post.