Buriram meet Cobras with T1 title in sight

Buriram's Supachai Chaided in action against Nongbua.

Runaway Thai League 1 leaders Buriram United need two wins to seal the title.

The Thunder Castle are on 61 points, 12 ahead of second-ranked Bangkok United, with seven games remaining.

Buriram are heavy favourites when they host Khon Kaen United at Chang Arena today and will next play Bangkok United.

But Buriram coach Masatada Ishii remains cautious ahead of today's match against the King Cobras.

"We need two wins to claim the title but we cannot underestimate Khon Kaen," he said. "However, we play at home so we only have one option -- win the game in front of our fans."

Their strike force will be led by Supachai Chaided, the joint top scorer with 13 goals.

Meanwhile, Bangkok United need a win at BG Pathum United to keep alive their slim hopes of lifting the trophy. "We are ready for the game. It is a challenging match for us and we hope to get three points," said Bangkok United coach Totchtawan Sripan.

Pathum coach Matt Smith said his job is to rebuild the team and this takes time.

The Rabbits are at full strength with striker Irfan Fandi returning from injury, he said.