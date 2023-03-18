Eersel, Muangthai, and Sam-A shine at ONE Lumpinee 9

Eersel knocks out his rival Sinsamut in the fourth round

Regian Eersel celebrates his win against Sinsamut Klinmee in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo supplied)

ONE Lumpinee 9 offered an unforgettable evening of action that featured the return of many fan favorites to Lumpinee Stadium in the heart of Bangkok on Friday.

Throughout the night, the crowd erupted in support of the well-loved fighters, and the results left every fan satisfied.

Two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel and Sinsamut Klinmee went head-to-head in the evening’s main event, with the latter challenging the former for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship in a highly anticipated rematch.

“Aquaman” opened with heavy leg kicks, aiming to chop down Eersel’s lengthy limbs, and pressed forward with attacks as the champion inched closer. Sinsamut threw a flurry of punches as the fight continued, while “The Immortal” retaliated with jumping knees and high leg kicks.

Both fighters remained laser-focused and relentless as they went tit for tat, and Sinsamut was not afraid to up the pressure as the rounds progressed.

But Surinamese-Dutch kickboxer Eersel began to show why he is the ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, and he went on to finish his rival in the fourth round thanks to a perfectly-placed punch.

Thai fighter Sinsamut Klinmee (Photo supplied)

Along with defending his crown, the Dutch-Surinamese superstar picked up a 1.75 million baht bonus with the impressive win.

Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai and Muangthai PK Saenchai squared off in the night's co-main event, exchanging flurries of punches and kicks in a bantamweight Muay Thai thriller. The PK Saenchai fighter alternated between leg kicks and high kicks to the head, as Kulabdam utilised teeps to keep his foe at bay.

The pair appeared to switch their nicknames as the meeting went on, as “Left Meteorite” made good use of his elbows while sticking closely to Muangthai in the clinch, and “Elbow Zombie” threw hefty left leg attacks.

In the end, though, Muangthai lived up to his moniker, and he finished Kulabdam with a vicious elbow in the third round. His efforts earned him a three-fight winning streak in the organisation, shifted his rivalry with Kulabdam to 2-1-1, and earned him a 350,000-baht performance bonus.

Along with Muangthai, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Sulaiman Looksuan, Seksan Or Kwanmuang, Silviu Vitez, Yodlekpet Or Atchariya, and Tagir Khalilov, all took home 350,000-baht bonuses for their stellar performances inside the ring at ONE Lumpinee 9.

Full results:

Regian Eersel defeats Sinsamut Klinmee via KO at 1:17 of round four to retain the ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title

Muangthai PK Saenchai defeats Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai via KO at 1:37 of round three (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao defeats Ryan Sheehan via KO at 2:52 of round two (Muay Thai - strawweight)

Petjeeja Lukjaoporongtom defeats Fani Peloumpi via TKO at 1:38 of round two (Muay Thai - catchweight 121 lbs)

Sulaiman Looksuan defeats Chaongoh Jitmuangnon via KO at 1:30 of round two (Muay Thai - catchweight 134 lbs)

Seksan Or Kwanmuang defeats Silviu Vitez via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 140 lbs)

Yodlekpet Or Atchariya defeats Saman Ashouri via KO at 0:27 of round two (Muay Thai - catchweight 140 lbs)

Tagir Khalilov defeats Black Panther via KO at 2:04 of round one (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Tatsumitsu Wada defeats Ernesto Montilla via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:52 of round one (MMA - flyweight)

Yoon Chang Min defeats Kirill Gorobets via split decision (MMA - catchweight 159 lbs)

Nakrob Fairtex defeats Chen Jiayi via TKO at 2:45 of round two (Muay Thai - flyweight)