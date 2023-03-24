Rodtang pulls out, 'Mini T' steps in to take on Superlek

Superlek Kiatmoo9 will face Danial Williams in Singapore tomorrow.

Thailand's Rodtang Jitmuangnon has withdrawn from this weekend's showdown with compatriot Superlek Kiatmoo9.

"The Iron Man" was set to challenge Superlek for his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in the ONE Fight Night 8 headliner tomorrow, but unfortunately he has been forced to withdraw due to an undisclosed injury.

Taking his place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium will be Australian multi-discipline star and fifth-ranked Danial Williams.

"Mini T" was originally slated to face Portuguese veteran Rui Botelho on the card but has now been elevated to the main event, landing on a huge opportunity to snatch the flyweight kickboxing strap.

Williams, a natural strawweight, last competed when he made his ONE debut against Rodtang at 135-pound catchweight action back in 2021.

In what was also a short-notice opportunity, the Perth native put on a brave performance at ONE on TNT 1 and took everything that the Thai superstar threw at him.

Williams has been vocal of his wish to capture an unprecedented three world titles across Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing.

He predominantly competed under MMA rules in 2022. His latest appearance was a TKO loss to Jeremy Miado last October.

The newly minted main event will be Williams' first headliner, as well as his first fight under kickboxing rules since joining the ONE roster.

For now, it is unclear how long the wait for the highly anticipated showdown between Superlek and Rodtang will go on for, however, fans will still get the chance to see the flyweight kickboxing king in action.

And if Williams' battle with Rodtang is anything to go by, Superlek will have his hands full at ONE Fight Night 8.