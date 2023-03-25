Polking keen on good results

Thailand players take part in a training session in Dubai on Friday. (Photo supplied)

Thailand coach Mano Polking aims to get good results in the two upcoming warm-up games in the Middle East.

The War Elephants meet Syria in Dubai today and face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

"We will face stronger teams and this will prove where we are now," Thailand coach Mano Polking said on Friday.

"I believe that all 24 players in our team are good. Every player is raring to play and wants to show his best performance. I believe we will get good results."

Syria are coached by Hector Cuper, who took the job last month.

The 67-year-old Argentine has previously coached several clubs and countries including Valencia, Inter Milan, Egypt, Uzbekistan and DR Congo.

"Syria have a new coach who is good. But we may not have to worry much about this because he has just started working for them," Polking said of Cuper.

About the UAE, Polking said: "They are stronger than Syria and will have the home-field advantage. But we want to prove whether we can play at this level.

"Of course, we want to win both games."

Meanwhile, two top football officials in China are being investigated over "serious violations of the law," the country's sports authority said yesterday, as a government crackdown spread deeper into the game.

Those under investigation are Huang Song, the head of the competition department at the Chinese Football Association (CFA), and Wang Xiaoping, the chief of its disciplinary committee, according to statements by the General Administration of Sport.

They are the latest in a series of high-profile football officials to have fallen under investigation since November, among them CFA head Chen Xuyuan and former national coach and Premier League player Li Tie.