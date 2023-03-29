Hot Superlek calls out Rodtang

Superlek Kiatmoo9 celebrates his win over Danial Williams. Dux Carvajal

Superlek Kiatmoo9 looked unstoppable at ONE Fight Night 8.

"The Kicking Machine" demolished late replacement Danial Williams in the March 25 headliner at the Singapore Indoor Stadium to retain his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

The Thai superstar overcame a brave but outgunned "Mini T" in the third round, closing the show with a devastating punch combination following a prior knockdown due to a perfectly placed knee-kick.

Superlek was awarded a US$50,000 performance bonus for the emphatic finish, courtesy of ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Speaking after the fight, the 27-year-old was elated at receiving the bonus and took a moment to pay respect to his opponent. "I am happy and speechless to get this bonus. I would like to thank Chatri because ever since I joined ONE, my life has improved significantly and I am determined to do my best in every fight," he said.

"I would like to thank Danial Williams for accepting this fight in the last minute, and I would like to say that he's a strong fighter. I respect his heart and courage."

Superlek was originally booked to face fellow Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon at the event, only for "The Iron Man" to suffer an injury just days out from the dream match-up.

After his win this past weekend, Superlek was clear that he would like to finally lock horns with the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion next.

The pair were due to face off under kickboxing rules, however, Superlek would like the match-up to be contested for Rodtang's title and not his own.

"I think I am deserving of fighting for Rodtang's belt," he said. "He's number one in Muay Thai and I'd like to challenge him for his belt."