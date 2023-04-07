Section
Juventus ordered to partially close stadium after racist chants
Sports

published : 7 Apr 2023 at 09:20

writer: Reuters

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku clashes with Juventus' Juan Cuadrado as Inter Milan's Andre Onana intervenes. (Photo: Reuters)
TURIN: Juventus have been ordered to close part of their stadium for their next home Serie A match against Napoli by an Italian sports judge after Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was racially abused during Tuesday's Coppa Italia semi-final.

The Tribuna Sud section of Juve's Allianz Stadium will be closed for their game against Napoli on April 23 after racist chants were heard coming from that area during the 1-1 first leg draw against Inter.

"The supporters of Juventus occupying the first tier of the sector known as the 'tribuna sud', during the 35th and 49th minutes of the second half shouted vulgar and insulting choruses and shouts of racial discrimination against the player of Internazionale Romelu Lukaku," a Serie A statement said.

Italian news agency ANSA reported that Juventus have banned two fans from their stadium after video footage of the incident went viral.

Juventus 1 - 1 Inter (Video: Serie A)

