Thunder Castle on verge of retaining league crown

Buriram's Suphanat Mueanta gestures after scoring against Chiang Rai in T1. ARINT

Thai League 1 champions Buriram United only need one point at Chiang Rai United today to retain the crown.

Treble-chasing Buriram are fresh from beating Port 2-0 in the FA Cup semi-final in midweek.

Suphanat Mueanta was on target and forced Port defender Airton Tirabassi to score an own goal.

"Although we played in midweek, we are ready for the game with Chiang Rai United," Buriram coach Masatada Ishii said yesterday.

Chiang Rai is one of the northern cities hit by PM2.5 pollution.

"We have never faced such a situation before and we will try to get everyone ready for the match," Ishii said.

"We want to make our fans happy by winning the title."

In their earlier meeting this season at Chang Arena, the Thunder Castle comfortably beat Chiang Rai 4-1 with Suphanat scoring a goal.

A match between the two teams often has extra spice as their bosses do not see eye to eye for footballing and political reasons.

In another game today, Khon Kaen United host fellow relegation contenders Lamphun Warriors.

In tomorrow's action, former Chonburi star Adul Lasoh will begin his stint as coach of the toothless Sharks.

The former Thailand international has a good chance to stop the rot when Chonburi travel to bottom club Lampang.

Third-placed Port have a tricky assignment at relegation strugglers Nakhon Ratchasima.

In-form Muang Thong United should continue their revival when they host Nongbua Pitchaya, who are second from bottom.

Second-placed Bangkok United are at home to Police Tero in a rematch of the FA Cup semi-final in midweek won 4-0 by the capital side.