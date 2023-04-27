Athletes told to stay clear of politics

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, centre, poses for photos with Thai athletes and officials for the 2023 SEA Games at Government House on Wednesday. (Government House photo)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has told the Thai contingent for the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia to stay clear of politics.

Gen Prayut on Wednesday welcomed the country's athletes and officials at Government House before they compete in the SEA Games scheduled from May 5-17.

"Don't mix sports with politics," Prayut told reporters after the function.

"We are in the run-up to a general election [on May 14]. We should not criticise their [Cambodia's] matters. It's their matters. We have our own matters. They are different matters and don't mix them. If you do that, it will become chaotic. Do you understand? We have a lot of our own problems, so don't mess with their problems."

A number of Thai officials and fans are still upset by Cambodia's decision to include Kun Khmer as a sport at the 32nd SEA Games and axe Muay Thai.

While Cambodian officials insist Kun Khmer originated from their Khmer culture, Thai officials say it is indeed Muay Thai and they won't send athletes to participate in the discipline at the Games.

"I have told our people [officials and athletes] to go there [Cambodia] to create good relations, love and unity," Prayut added. "We must be patient. There are already a lot of problems and we should not create more. We should stay peaceful. We all are neighbours."

He also criticised those who attack Cambodia on social media.

Earlier, Prayut told the Thai team that they should be proud to represent the country.

"You are also our 'ambassadors' to show our culture to foreign people," he said. "You should bear in mind that sports competitions are also about creating good relations and friendships."

There are 37 sports offering 608 gold medals at the 32nd SEA Games with Thailand aiming to take home about 112.

Among Thailand's top hopes are Olympic taekwondo champion Panipak Wongpattanakit and track and field stars Puripol Boonson and Joshua Atkinson.

It will be the first SEA Games on Cambodian soil since the tournament was launched as the Southeast Asian Peninsular (SEAP) Games in 1959.