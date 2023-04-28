Buriram, Pathum in League Cup final

Buriram United players celebrate a goal against PT Prachuap.

Recently crowned Thai League 1 champions Buriram moved a step closer to securing another domestic title of the season with a 2-0 victory over PT Prachuap in the League Cup on Wednesday night.

They will next lock horns with BG Pathum United, who edged Ratchaburi 2-1 at Port Stadium on Wednesday night, for the crown in the final on May 20.

The victory at Chonburi Stadium left Buriram coach Masatada Ishii elated.

"This was a good game and a great result for our team -- we have reached the final," said Ishii.

"The players were motivated by the presence of a large number of our fans in the stands here so this win is for the fans.

"Everyone in the team is committed to making an all-out effort to sweep the three domestic titles so we will be trying our best to complete the treble."

In the 16th minute, defending champions Buriram got their first goal when a Supachai Chaided shot was parried by Prachuap goalkeeper Chatchai Budprom but the ball ended up in the net for an own goal.

Buriram dominated the action but had to toil for an hour to add the second goal to their tally.

Supachai set up Suphanat Mueanta for a header to seal a 2-0 win for the northeastern giants who have also reached the final of this year's FA Cup.

In the other semi-final on Wednesday night, veteran Thailand striker Teerasil Dangda took Pathum to the final with a second-half goal against Ratchaburi.

The Rabbits surged ahead through a goal from Patrik Gustavsson in the 15th minute but Pathomchai Sueasakul cancelled the advantage with a strike at 30-minute mark.