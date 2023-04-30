Korean Jeong grabs 2 as Police dominate Khon Kaen with ease

Star of the night: Police Tero's Jeong Woo-Geun in action against Khon Kaen United Saturday night.

A first-half brace by Jeong Woo-Geun guided Police Tero to an impressive 3-0 victory over Khon Kaen United in a Thai League 1 battle Saturday night.

Just four minutes into the match, Khon Kaen were denied a goal after Arif Viera planted the ball into the net. The match referee, after consulting the VAR, ruled that Arif was in an off-side position when he scored.

The first goal of the match came in the 32nd minute when Khon Kaen United captain Joshua Grommen committed a handball inside the penalty box.

The match referee resorted to another VAR check and awarded Police a penalty which was converted by Jeong.

Hosts Police picked up their second goal in the 44th minute when the Korean striker struck again.

Police had the opportunity to widen the gap early in the second half but Marc Babo's shot sailed over the bar.

Khon Kaen came close to reducing the deficit but a fine effort from Ibson Melo was saved by Police Tero goalkeeper Sinthaweechai Hathairattanakool.

Police completed the rout in stoppage time when Peerapat Kaminthong netted the third for the home team.