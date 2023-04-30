Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Korean Jeong grabs 2 as Police dominate Khon Kaen with ease
Sports

Korean Jeong grabs 2 as Police dominate Khon Kaen with ease

published : 30 Apr 2023 at 05:47

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Star of the night: Police Tero's Jeong Woo-Geun in action against Khon Kaen United Saturday night.
Star of the night: Police Tero's Jeong Woo-Geun in action against Khon Kaen United Saturday night.

A first-half brace by Jeong Woo-Geun guided Police Tero to an impressive 3-0 victory over Khon Kaen United in a Thai League 1 battle Saturday night.

Just four minutes into the match, Khon Kaen were denied a goal after Arif Viera planted the ball into the net. The match referee, after consulting the VAR, ruled that Arif was in an off-side position when he scored.

The first goal of the match came in the 32nd minute when Khon Kaen United captain Joshua Grommen committed a handball inside the penalty box.

The match referee resorted to another VAR check and awarded Police a penalty which was converted by Jeong.

Hosts Police picked up their second goal in the 44th minute when the Korean striker struck again.

Police had the opportunity to widen the gap early in the second half but Marc Babo's shot sailed over the bar.

Khon Kaen came close to reducing the deficit but a fine effort from Ibson Melo was saved by Police Tero goalkeeper Sinthaweechai Hathairattanakool.

Police completed the rout in stoppage time when Peerapat Kaminthong netted the third for the home team.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

TST announces plan to boost digital economy, young start-ups

The Thai Sang Thai Party (TST) has pledged to elevate Thailand's digital economy by offering government subsidies to newcomers and investing in them for future growth opportunities.

08:02
Sports

Thais begin bid for glory

Thailand kick off their quest to reclaim the coveted men's football crown at the 2023 SEA Games against Singapore on Sunday afternoon.

07:39
Business

PTA hails China roadshow

A tourism promotion roadshow in China is expected to bring at least 1.5 million Chinese travellers back to the resort island of Phuket and generate 30 billion baht.

07:03