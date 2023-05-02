Djokovic can play at US Open as vaccine mandate set to end

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action at the ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters, France, on April 13, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

BENGALURU: World number one Novak Djokovic will be able to compete at the United States Open this year after the US government said on Monday it will end its Covid-19 vaccination requirements for international travellers on May 11.

Djokovic, one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against the coronavirus, missed the US Open in 2022 due to his vaccine status.

The 35-year-old Serb was unable to enter the country this year after unsuccessfully applying to the US government for special permission to play at Indian Wells and Miami.

Djokovic missed last year's Australian Open and was deported from the country due to his vaccine status and has said he would skip Grand Slams rather than have a Covid shot.

Djokovic has won three of his 22 major titles at the US Open. The hardcourt Grand Slam will be held from Aug 28 to Sept 10 this year.