Ju-jitsu stars deliver first gold

Ju-jitsu stars Kunsatri Kumsroi and Suphawadee Kaeosrasaen pose with their gold medals at the SEA Games in Cambodia on Thursday.

The Thai contingent at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia welcomed their first gold of the biennial multisport tournament with ju-jitsu exponents Kunsatri Kumsroi and Suphawadee Kaeosrasaen delivering the goods on Thursday.

The opening day of the ju-jitsu competition, which concludes on Monday, proved prolific for Thailand as they also took a silver medal in the men's duo event at Chroy Changvar Convention Centre in Phnom Penh.

A total of 13 gold medals are up for grabs in ju-jitsu events.

Kunsatri and Suphawadee, who have both represented the Kingdom at a number of international events and also excelled at the 2021 World Championship, proved a cut above the rest in the women's duo event of the martial arts discipline.

The Thai duo performed exceptionally well to amass 48.000 points, beating Cambodia's Heng Seavheang and Tin Sovanlina (42.500) by a distance.

The bronze medal was shared by the Philippines and Vietnam.

Speaking to the media after their success, Kunsatri and Suphawadee expressed their delight at winning the first gold of the Games for Thailand.

"We are very happy for winning the first gold medal for the Thai delegation," Kunsatri said.

"Today, we were able to perform the way we trained so it was almost a flawless effort."

Thailand's silver medal came in the men's duo event in which Nawin Kokaew and Panuwat Deeyatam finished second to the host country's Kongmona Mithora and Touch Pikada.

Once again, the bronze in the event went to the Philippines and Vietnam.

Thailand aim to take home 164 gold medals as the Games officially begin on Friday and end on May 17.

The Thai boxing team pose at Suvarnabhumi airport before leaving for Cambodia on Thursday.

Boxers' target

The boxing competition at the 32nd SEA Games gets underway on Friday and the Thai fighters are aiming to win five gold medals.

The Thai boxing team comprising nine men and three women arrived in Cambodia on Thursday.

The men's boxers are Nattapong Tuamcharoen (48kg), Tanarat Sangpetch (51kg), Rutchakarn Jantrong (60kg), Somchai Wongsuwan (63.5kg), Banjong Sinsiri (67kg), Apichai Permsup (71kg), Weerapol Jongjorhor (80kg), Jakkrapong Yomkot (86kg) and Kittipat Prueksena (92kg).

The women's boxers are Juthamart Jitpong (54kg), Janjam Suwannapeng (69kg) and Baison Maneekon (75kg).

Thai men's boxing team coach Tawan Mungpinklang said: "The team have trained well. Our main competitors will be the Philippines.

"We are expecting Somchai, Banjong and Jakkrapong to successfully defend their titles and another two gold medals from the women boxers.

"If they all could perform the way they did in training and don't put themselves under any unnecessary pressure, I am sure we will meet our target."

Tough tussle

Thailand U22 football team coach Issara Sritaro has warned his players to be on guard all the time for swift Malaysian counter-attacks in their second Group B match of the Games on Saturday.

"It won't be an easy game," said Issara, adding: "I have seen their [Malaysia] match against Laos and they were quite good at counter-attacking and tackling.

"We don't have any worries at the moment because all the players are fit for Saturday's match.

"The training has been going as planned but there might be a couple of changes in the starting line-up. We are fine tuning our tactics as well."

Thailand defeated Singapore 3-1 in their first game of the group last Saturday.

Tennis aces depart

The Thai tennis team left for Cambodia on Thursday, promising to bring back at least two gold medals from the Games.

The squad is led by seasoned campaigners Luksika Kumkhum, Kasidit Sumrej and Peantarn Plipluech.

Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand (LTAT) vice-president Vichate Teepakakorn said: "At the last SEA Games, we won four gold medals but for this year, we have kept our target at two to avoid putting pressure on the players.

"As defending champions in number of events, there is bound to be some pressure on the players but we have trained well for the tournament and are hoping to do well again."

LTAT president Suchai Pornchaisakudom has promised a bonus of one million baht for the team for meeting the target.