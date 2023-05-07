Bangkok tame Muang Thong in close battle

On target: Bangkok United's Willen Mota celebrates his goal.

Bangkok United defeated former champions Muang Thong United 2-0 in an evenly contested Thai League 1 tussle Saturday night.

The victory was in fact assured by a Willen Mota effort which was guided into his own goal by the Kirins' Lucas Rocha shortly before the 30-minute mark.

The Angels did well in defence to maintain the edge and were rewarded with a bonus goal in the final stoppage when Willen converted a penalty.

The spot kick was awarded after Muang Thong's Weerathep Pomphan handled a cross from Peerapat Notechaiya inside the box.

The result will not have an impact on Muang Thong's fourth place in the league for the time being as they are well ahead of fifth-ranked Chiang Rai United on goal difference.

Both sides created numerous scoring opportunities during the match but their forwards proved goal shy.

Four more matches are scheduled for Sunday.

Lamphun Warriors will be at Sukhothai hoping for a victory to cast aside relegation fears.

Third-placed Port will host a resurgent Chonburi squad while Nakhon Ratchasima face Police Tero and new champions Buriram United travel to Ratchaburi.