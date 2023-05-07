Checkmate! Fabulous four land gold

Fabulous four: Members of the Thai team hold the national flag after winning the men's quadruples 60-minute gold medal at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.

Thailand picked up three more gold medals at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia following their success in men's quadruples 60-minute event of Chess Ouk Chaktrang, ju-jitsu and swimming on Saturday.

The Thai team of Boonsueb Saeheng, Wisuwat Teerapabpaisit, Tinnakrit Arunnantapanich and Ekaluck Ngammeesri were superb throughout the single-league tournament which ended on Saturday.

They kept a clean slate in the event, winning all their four matches.

The Cambodian version of chess is one of the events introduced in the biennial Games at the behest of the host country and is being held at the at Phnom Pehn University.

In their last match of the competition, the Thais took on Vietnam on Saturday.

The foursome needed only a draw to secure the gold the medal but they went on to win by a large margin of 6-0 to add the second gold to the Kingdom's haul Cambodia 2023 so far.

The silver medal was won by Cambodia and the bronze went to Vietnam and the Philippines. The other country participating in the tournament was Myanmar.

After the competition, Wisuwat said the quartet were happy to have grabbed the second gold for Thailand.

"Everyone is very happy for winning the gold medal in this team event today," he said.

"All of us have a lot of experience in this discipline and that played a big role in our triumph in this competition here."

In Ju-jitsu, defending champion Suwijak Kuntong triumphed in the men's Ne-Waza Gi 62kg event at Chroy Changvar Convention Centre in Phnom Penh.

Suwijak, who also won the title at the previous edition in Vietnam, won all his matches against Singapore, Cambodia, Philippines and Vietnam, to retain the title.

Thailand also got silver in the men's duo event from Nawin Kokaew and Panuwat Deeyatam. The gold went to Cambodia's Kongmona Mithora and Touch Pikada.

Earlier on Thursday, Kunsatri Kumsroi and Suphawadee Kaeosrasaen had won Thailand's first gold medal of the Games with their victory in the women's show event.

A total of 13 gold medals are up for grabs in ju-jitsu events.

Champion again: Thailand's Suwijak Kuntong, second left, celebrates on the podium after winning the ju-jitsu gold medal in the men's Ne-Waza Gi 62kg event alongside silver medallist Vietnam's Can Van Thang, left, and bronze medallists Singapore's Amirul Syafiq Bin Shah Eran, second right, and Philippines' Myron Myles Mangubat. reuters

In swimming, Jenjira Srisa-ard won gold in the women's 50m breaststroke with a new Games record of 31.22 seconds.

In athletics, Indonesia won both the men's and women's marathons on Saturday, as the Games took over Cambodia's ancient royal enclave of Angkor Wat.

Indonesia's Agus Prayogo won the men's marathon in a time of 2:32:59 -- his country's first gold of the 2023 event -- while Arlan Estobo Arbois of the Philippines took silver and Nguyen Thanh Hoang took bronze.

The women's event winner was also Indonesian, with Odekta Elvina Naibaho finishing in 2:48:14. Thi Tuyet Le from Vietnam was just over a minute behind her to claim silver, while bronze went to Christine Organiza Hallasgo of the Philippines.

Volleyball team announced

The women's volleyball team will be led by Turkey-based stars Ajcharaporn Kongyot and Chatchu-on Moksri at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.

Apart from Ajcharaporn and Chatchu-on, the team comprise many experienced players such as Piyanut Pannoy, Thatdao Nuekjang, Pimpichaya Kokram and Hattaya Bumrungsuk, announced the Volleyball Association of Thailand (VAT).

Other players include Watchareeya Nuanjam, Waritsara Seetalert, Darin Pinsuwan, Soraya Promlah, Supattra Pairoj, Thanatcha Suksod, Sirima Manakit and Vimonrat Tanaphan.

Thailand, coached by Danai Sriwatcharametakul, are in Group A along with Indonesia, Myanmar and Malaysia.

They will face Indonesia on May 9, Myanmar on May 10 and Malaysia on May 11.

Meanwhile the men's team won their third straight match on Saturday, beating Myanmar 3-0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-17).

They have progressed to the semi-finals as Group B winners. bangkok post/afp