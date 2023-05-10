Last-place runner gets $10,000 bonus from Cambodian PM

SEA Games 5,000-metre competitor captures hearts for her perseverance in pouring rain

Bou Samnang of Cambodia runs in the rain in the women’s 5,000-metre final at the SEA Games in Phnom Penh on Monday. (Photo: Reuters)

PHNOM PENH: A Cambodian runner who captured hearts with a spirited last-place finish in heavy rain was awarded $10,000 by Prime Minister Hun Sen on Wednesday.

The Cambodian leader said he was rewarding Southeast Asian Games athlete Bou Samnang “to encourage perseverance”.

A soaked Bou Samnang broke down in tears after crossing the finish line in the 5,000-metre race all alone on Monday, nearly six minutes after the race winner.

Her resolve made her the toast of Games host Cambodia and video replays of her wet, lonely run to the line were shown at home and overseas.

Hun Sen, currently attending the Asean summit in Indonesia, added to the outpouring of admiration.

“The interesting story is that runner Bou Samnang ran in the rain until the finishing line although she did not place (in the medals),” he wrote in a statement.

“To encourage perseverance, I and my wife donate $10,000 to her.”

The average worker earns about $10 a day in Cambodia.

The SEA Games in Phnom Penh end on May 17.