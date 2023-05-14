Coach takes blame for Chaba Kaew's shock loss

Futile effort: Thailand's Ploychompoo Somnuek dribbles the ball past a Myanmar player.

Thailand women's football coach Naruepol Kaenson says he is to blamed for Chaba Kaew's shock 4-2 semi-final loss to Myanmar in the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia on Friday night.

The Thais squandered a 2-0 lead to go down to Myanmar as their dream of wresting the crown from Vietnam ended in a nightmare at the Army Stadium in Phnom Penh.

It was a historic result for Myanmar who made it to the final of the women's football event of the biennial Games for the first time.

They will face Vietnam in Monday's final after the defending champions trounced hosts Cambodia 4-0 in the other semi-final on Friday.

Thailand will battle it out with Cambodia for the third place on Monday.

Naruepol congratulated the Myanmar team on their victory and admitted both he and his side made numerous mistakes in the semi-final.

"Myanmar played some excellent football today but we made many mistakes as well," said Naruepol.

"We were especially pretty bad in the second half and had a lot of problems with our positional play.

"We were never in control of things on the pitch and Myanmar attacked and scored goals.

"I don't want to put the blame on the players because I was also slow to react to the situation. I should have been faster in making changes.

"The team's performance and results were my responsibility so if anyone is to be blamed then it would have to be me.

"We don't want to go back empty-handed so we will try our best to take the bronze."

The Chaba Kaew were two goals ahead within the first 18 minutes of the match with Saowaluk Pengngarm and Orapin Waenngern scoring.

Myanmar pulled one back shortly before halftime through Yu Per Khine before they went on to fire three unanswered goals in the second half.

Win Theingi Tun (48), San Thaw Thaw (52) and Myat Noe Khin (90+2) struck after the break to extend Thailand's wait for the women's football crown by another two years.