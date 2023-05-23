Spain holds 4 for hate crime directed at footballer

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior confronts Valencia officials as he leaves the pitch after being sent off during the clubs’ Spanish league match in Valencia on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

MADRID: Spanish police detained four men on Tuesday in connection with an incident in which an effigy representing the Brazilian football star Vinicius Jr was hung from a bridge in January, a day after a senior official said Spanish football had a racism problem.

A hate crime investigation was opened after the effigy wearing the Real Madrid player’s No.20 jersey was hung from a bridge in front of the club’s training ground, along with a 16-metre red and white banner, the colours of rival Atletico Madrid, that read “Madrid hates Real”.

The arrests come a day after football federation chief Luis Rubiales said Spanish football had a racism problem, following a race-crime complaint lodged by Real Madrid.

After racial slurs were aimed at the Real Madrid player during a Spanish league match on Sunday, Vinicius Jr, in a social media post, called the racist abuse “inhuman” and asked sponsors and broadcasters to hold LaLiga accountable.

The four men could be responsible for an alleged hate crime and three of them are active members of “a radical group of fans of a Madrid club”, police said. Those three members were previously identified during matches and qualified as “high risk” to help prevent violence in sport, they said.

LaLiga, the country’s top football league, is under pressure to do more to combat racism after the Brazilian president, Fifa and sports stars such as France forward Kylian Mbappe, Rio Ferdinand and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton voiced support for Vinicius.

The effigy incident took place before Real hosted Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals in late January.