Spurs-Leicester ticket sales start Thursday
Sports

Spurs-Leicester ticket sales start Thursday

English football sides to play in Bangkok on July 23

published : 23 May 2023 at 22:21

writer: Tor Chittinand

Tickets for an exhibition match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City in July will be available starting on Thursday at 1,500 to 5,500 baht each, organisers have announced.

ProEvents and TEG Sports said on Tuesday that tickets would be available for purchase at 10am on Thursday at www.ticketmelon.com.

“We have been overwhelmed by the tremendous demand for tickets since our event launch last Wednesday,” said Paul Kam, chairman of ProEvents Group.

“We are committed to bringing quality football matches to entertain all the football fans in Thailand at a pricing structure that everyone can afford to watch the game live in Bangkok.”

Thai-owned Leicester have struggled this season and are at risk of being relegated from the Premier League in the season’s final match this weekend. Nevertheless, they have a healthy following because of the Thai connection.

The exhibition match will take place on July 23 at Rajamangala National Stadium..

Photo: Ticketmelon

