Mixed duo Dechapol and Sapsiree earn shot at Malaysia Masters title

Back in form: Dechapol Puavaranukroh, right, and Sapsiree Taerattanchai in action during the mixed doubles semi-final match at the BWF Malaysia Masters 2023. Badminton Photo

Mixed doubles stars Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai will vie for their first title of the year at the BWF Malaysia Masters 2023 in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The second-seeded Thai pair overcame third seeds Seo Seung-Jae and Chae Yu-Jung of South Korea 21-19, 13-21, 21-17 in the semi-finals of the World Tour Super 500 event on Saturday.

They will take on fourth seeds Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping in the final after the Chinese duo denied a chance of an all-Thai decider with an easy 21-12, 21-8 victory over Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran in just 30 minutes.

Sixth seeds Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia will battle it out against Koreans Baek Ha-Na and Lee So-Hee in the women's doubles final.

The Malaysians defeated another Korean duo, fifth seeds Jeong Na-Eun and Kim Hye-Jeong 21-19, 23-21 while Baek and Lee upset seventh seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara of Japan 21-19, 21-14.

Seventh seed Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia booked her berth in the women's singles final after her upset win over sixth seed Pusarla V Sindhu of India 21-14, 21-17.

Tunjung will face Akane Yamaguchi for the title after the Japanese top seed cruised past fourth seed Han Yue of China 21-10, 21-17.

HS Prannoy of India advanced to the men's singles final after his opponent Christian Adinata of Indonesia retired at 17-19 in the first game.

Prannoy will play the winner of the second semi between Lin Chun-yi of Taiwan and Weng Hongyang of China.