Pornpawee, Supanida set up fight

Mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh, right, and Sapsiree Taerattanachai play against Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Lohau of Germany in the Thailand Open on Wednesday. (Photo: supplied)

Pornpawee Chochuwong, Supanida Katethong and mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai advanced to the second round of the US$420,000 Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand Open at Hua Mark Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

Eighth seed Pornpawee defeated Pai Yu-po of Taiwan 21-16, 21-18 while Supanida rallied to beat Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland 18-21, 21-17, 21-14 in the first round of the BWF World Tour Super 500 event.

The two players will face off against each other in the last 16 on Thursday.

Dechapol and Sapsiree continued their fine form with a 21-18, 21-4 win over Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Lohau of Germany.

The top seeded pair won their first title of the year on Sunday at the Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur.

They will play Adnan Maulana and Nita Violina Marwah of Indonesia in the last 16 on Thursday.

Women's doubles duo Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai also advanced.

The fourth seeds progressed with a 21-19, 21-18 win over Chang Ching-hui and Yang Ching-tun of Taiwan.

Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard also advanced after the sisters defeated Hsu Ya-ching and Lin Wan-ching of Taiwan 18-21, 21-17, 21-14.

But mixed doubles pair Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran, the eighth seeds, bowed out after losing to Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje of Denmark 25-23, 11-21, 6-21.

Men's singles player Sitthikom Thammasin also exited the tournament after losing to Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia 21-16, 16-21, 12-21.

Women's doubles pair Laksika Kanlaha and Phataimas Muenwong lost to eighth seeds Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria 9-21, 23-25.

Meanwhile, men's top seed Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan was put to the test by his compatriot Lin Chun-yi before coming through in a 18-21, 21-17, 21-12 victory.

Women's top seed An Se-Young of South Korea moved into the second round with a 17-21, 21-12, 21-16 victory over Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark.

In other women's singles results, fourth seed Caroline Marin of Spain knocked out Pitchamon Opatniputh 21-17, 21-13; seventh seed Han Yue of China defeated Kim Ga-Eun of South Korea 24-22, 21-17; and Michelle Li of Canada eliminated Pusarla V Sindhu of India 21-8, 18-21, 21-18.