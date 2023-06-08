Section
Kunlavut, mixed doubles pair fight their way to win
Kunlavut, mixed doubles pair fight their way to win

published : 8 Jun 2023 at 04:33

Sports

Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn.
Kunlavut Vitidsarn got off to a winning start in his bid for back-to-back titles at the Singapore Open on Wednesday.

The seventh-seeded Thai, who won the Thailand Open on Sunday, defeated Taiwan's Wang Tzu-wei 21-15, 14-21, 28-26 in the US$850,000 tournament.

In the last-16 round of the World Tour Super 750 event, Kunlavut, who also won in India earlier this year, faces Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia.

In the mixed doubles first round, Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand came from behind to beat Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsumoto from Japan 14-21, 21-13, 21-10.

The third-seeded Thais are chasing their second title of the year after their win in Malaysia last month.

They lost to Kim Won-Ho and Jeong Na-Eun of South Korea in the Thailand Open final on Sunday.

In the women's doubles, Aimsaard sisters Benyapa and Nuntakarn, also runners-up at the Thailand Open, began their campaign with a 21-13, 21-17 victory over Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto of Japan.

Their Thai compatriots Jongkolphan Kittitharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai also advanced after defeating Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith of England 14-21, 22-20, 22-20.

In the women's singles, Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong lost to China's Han Yue 21-18, 21-9.

Several Thais will be in action in the second round on Thursday including Kunlavut, Dechapol and Sapsiree, and Ratchanok Intanon.

