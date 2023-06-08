Regional sports complex in the making

KKJC president Vaipot Petpoon, right, talks to Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn, second left, while TAT deputy governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, left, looks on during the signing ceremony of the letter of intent for joint promotion of the sports complex project, in Khon Kaen on Wednesday. (Photo supplied)

KHON KAEN: A 2-billion-baht sports complex is set to be built in Phon district of this northeastern province, offering a wide range of facilities for various sports including Muay Thai, golf, paddleboarding and wakeboarding.

Khonkaen Jockey Club (KKJC) president Vaipot Petpoon said that construction of the complex will start next week and is expected to be completed within two years. The project is sponsored by Thai and Australian investors.

Spanning an area of 319 rai (510,400 square metres), the sports complex is strategically located with transport connectivity with neighbouring provinces such as Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Loei, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nong Bua Lam Phu and Udon Thani.

The complex will boast facilities for a wide range of sports and activities, including equestrian sports, Muay Thai, football, basketball, tennis, golf, petanque, swimming, paddleboarding, wakeboarding, fishing, rowing and healthcare.

A letter of intent was signed between the KKJC president and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) deputy governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, outlining their joint efforts to promote the venue.

Ms Thapanee said the project will contribute to positioning the country as a desirable destination for sports, medical and health-related tourism.