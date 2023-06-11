ONE Lumpinee is top-ranked combat sports show

A bout at ONE Lumpinee event. (Photo supplied)

ONE Lumpinee has cemented its position as the leader in combat sports in Thailand, captivating audiences every Friday with its exhilarating live events.

According to Nielsen, a renowned global measurement and data analytics company, it has consistently held the top spot as the No. 1-rated show in the country, dominating the television ratings between March 2023 and June 2023 (updated as of June 5th).

With a remarkable 2.8 rating, ONE Lumpinee has captivated viewers with its exciting fight cards weekly, showcasing the best of Muay Thai and other martial arts.

After first airing on January 20th of this year, ONE Lumpinee holds its 20th event on Friday, June 9 with a bout lineup loaded with top-tier talent, rising contenders, and prospects.

ONE Lumpinee broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand with a special simulcast on ONE Championship Facebook & Youtube at 7.30 PM and broadcast on Ch7HD at 20.30 PM.