Chanathip made War Elephants captain

Thailand manager Nualphan Lamsam shakes hands with midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin during her visit to the team's training camp on Tuesday.

Chanathip Songkrasin has been appointed captain of the Thai squad for their two upcoming friendlies, team manager Nualphan Lamsam said on Tuesday.

The War Elephants will play two away games in Taiwan on Friday and in Hong Kong on Monday.

Nualphan on Tuesday visited the team's training camp at the Novotel Bangkok Future Park Rangsit hotel.

"I have appointed 'Jay' [Chanathip] as captain. I am also very happy to see [goalkeeper] Chatchai Budprom make a comeback to the team after a serious injury," Nualphan said.

Mano Polking's squad is a mixture of veterans and youngsters, including newcomers Anan Yodsangwan and Jakkrit Laptrakul, she said.

"I am very proud of the fact that since I became the team manager, 19 new players have been called up to the national team."

In her capacity as chairwoman of Thai League 1 club Port, Nualphan said she had shelved her plan to sign Chanathip from J-League side Kawasaki Frontale.

The 29-year-old playmaker has rarely been picked by Kawasaki to play, prompting reports that he could soon return to play at home.

It is reported that BG Pathum United are frontrunners to sign him if he decides to come back.

Meanwhile, Port striker Teerasak Poeiphimai said it would be an honour if he is picked to play alongside veteran forward Teerasil Dangda.

The 20-year-old had put on a good show during last month's SEA Games in Cambodia where Thailand finished second.

"I hope the coach gives me a chance to play with Teerasil," he said.

"I will do my best to try and score."