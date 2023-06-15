Kingdom out for revenge, says Polking

Section
Sports

published : 15 Jun 2023 at 04:08

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Thailand coach Mano Polking.

Thailand will be seeking revenge against hosts Taiwan when they meet in a friendly on Friday.

The match at Kaohsiung Stadium kicks off at 6pm Thai time.

The War Elephants will then play Hong Kong at Hong Kong Stadium on Monday at 7pm.

Both matches will be shown live on Thai Rath TV and AIS Play.

The Thai team, led by playmaker and captain Chanathip Songkrasin, arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday.

Thailand coach Mano Polking said the target is to get good results in both matches.

He also said he wanted his men to beat Taiwan who defeated Thailand 1-0 in a warm-up game in Bangkok in December.

"We cannot underestimate Taiwan," said Polking.

"The last time we met them, we did not have a good result. So we will be out for revenge and win this game."

The German-Brazilian tactician said the squad is a mixture of experienced and young players who will be given chances to play.

He said he wants the young ones to learn from the veterans, including Chanathip and striker Teerasil Dangda.

Regarding Chanathip, who has been rarely selected to play at his Japanese club Kawasaki Frontale, Polking said everybody in the team wants to give him support.

On the other hand, his presence will also help the team, the coach said.

"Although he has rarely played for his club, he remains our key player," Polking said.

Chanathip, Supachok Sarachat of J-League side Consadole Sapporo and Norwegian-Thai defender Nicholas Mickelson of Denmark's Odense will be key players of the team in the matches, Polking said.

