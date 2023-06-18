Ratchanok falls to old nemesis in semis

End of a fine run: Ratchanok Intanon hits a return against Carolina Marin. AFP

Ratchanok Intanon bowed out in the women's singles semi-finals of the US$1,250,000 Indonesia Open in Jakarta on Saturday.

The Thai star, who is chasing her first title of the year, lost to Caroline Marin 12-21, 11-21 as the Spanish left-hander booked a final showdown against China's Chen Yufei.

Ratchanok, who upset world No.1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in a three-game thriller in the previous round, went down in just 43 minutes against the three-time world champion.

Olympic champion Chen dashed An Se-Young's hopes of winning a third successive tournament after cruising past the Korean world No.2 21-8, 21-17.

Meanwhile mixed doubles top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China will meet Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan in Sunday's decider.

Zheng and Huang downed sixth seeded compatriots Feng Yanshe and Huang Dongping 21-19, 21-10 while Watanabe and Higashino battled past Tang Chun Man and Tze Ying Suet of Hong Kong 22-20, 11-21, 21-16.

Baek Ha-Na and Lee So-Hee won an all-Korean semi-final against Jeong Na-Eun and Kim Hye-Jeong 21-13, 21-10 to reach the women's doubles final.

They will play either Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota or Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara, both from Japan, in the final.

In the men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India defeated Kang Min-Hyuk and Seo Seung-Jae of South Korea 17-21, 21-19, 21-18.

They will play the winners of the second semi-final between Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia and Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan of Indonesia.

Men's world No.1 Viktor Axelsen, who is the defending Indonesia Open champion, moved to the final after beating India's HS Prannoy 21-15, 21-15.

He will play either world No.2 and hometown hero Anthony Ginting or China's Li Shifeng in the final.