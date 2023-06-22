Football club chief denies gambling, money laundering charges

Pongsiri "Boss Than" Thanratchawongsuek (Photo: Lamphun Warriors Football Club)

The chairman of Lamphun Warriors Football Club, who is accused of operating an illegal gambling website and money laundering, has denied all charges as police brought him and his business partner to the Criminal Court on Thursday to seek their detention.

Pongsiri Thanratchawongsuek and Phassakorn Chanmayom were escorted to the court on Thursday morning by investigators at the Makkasan police station in Bangkok for their initial detention. The officers opposed granting bail to the suspects, citing the potential risk of them fleeing.

Mr Pongsiri, alias "Boss Than", was arrested in Dok Kham Tai district of Phayao province on Tuesday on an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court. His business partner, Mr Phassakorn, was apprehended in Chiang Mai province on the same day.

Mr Pongsiri, 35, denied all charges as he was being taken to the court. He gave a wai while apologising to Lamphun Warriors fans.

When asked by reporters to provide his side of the story, Mr Pongsiri briefly said: "Give me time."

When questioned about his concerns for the football club following the arrest, the chairman nodded in response.

Pol Maj Gen Trairong Phewpan, commissioner of the Royal Thai Police’s Office of Legal Affairs and Ligitation, in his capacity as head of the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT), said on Thursday that despite investigators obtaining strong evidence supporting the charges against Mr Pongsiri, he continued to deny all allegations.

The officers have coordinated with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) to examine his assets believed to have been illegally acquired, said Pol Maj Gen Trairong.

PCT investigators would widen the investigation to determine whether individuals close to Mr Pongsiri and his relatives have any links to the offences. The money trail of Lamphun Warriors would also to be investigated because the club rapidly ascended from Thai League 3 to Thailand Premier League within a few years, with numerous prominent football players joining the team.

Mr Pongsiri acquired Lamphun Warriors in 2017, a few years after allegedly running the gambling website, according to police.