Prajanchai dominates Sam-A to capture ONE Interim Strawweight World Title

Prajanchai PK Saenchai, right, in action against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao. (Photo supplied)

ONE Lumpinee 22 was jam-packed with some of the promotion’s biggest stars this past Friday, 23 June. But it was co-headlined by two Thai all-stars who locked horns for the ONE Interim Strawweight Muay Thai World Title.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao first met two years ago, with the former picking up a unanimous decision victory and stripping Sam-A of his belt. This time around, however, Prajanchai wasted no time in getting the job done when the two met inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

After the two tested one another in the opening frame, the second stanza allowed the battlers to let loose with their arsenal, and it was Prajanchai who fired first.

Having initially dropped Sam-A for an eight-count with a straight left hand, Prajanchai piled on the pressure. Picking his moment very carefully, the finishing sequence came at 2:10 of round two with a right elbow.

Prajanchai stopped Sam-A’s comeback story to cement himself as the top contender for Joseph Lasiri’s gold later this year, and he also bagged a US$50,000 bonus for his triumph from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

In the main event, the heavyweight rankings saw a change as Arjan Bhullar put his ONE Heavyweight World Championship on the line against interim titleholder Anatoly Malykhin in a unification bout.

The contest marked Bhullar’s first bout in over two years and Malykhin allowed “Singh” no time to get comfortable. The Russian poured the pressure on Bhullar immediately, forcing him into the corner of the ring for the majority of the fight.

After trying his luck on the feet and finding a home for multiple body shots, Malykin found his way to the canvas where he dominated with some ground-and-pound.

Bhullar eventually succumbed to the attack at 2:42 of round three, making Malykhin the undisputed ONE Heavyweight World Champion at last. He also pocketed a US$50,000 bonus.

Full results:

Prajanchai PK Saenchai defeats Sam-A Gaiyanghadao via KO at 2:10 of round two to claim the ONE Interim Strawweight Muay Thai World Title

Anatoly Malykhin defeats Arjan Bhullar via TKO at 2:42 of round three to unify the ONE Heavyweight World Title

Superlek Kiatmoo9 defeats Nabil Anane via KO at 2:03 of round one (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Seksan Or Kwanmuang defeats Nathan Bendon via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 142 lbs)

Nico Carrillo defeats Muangthai PK Saenchai via TKO at 1:23 of round two (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong defeats Eddie Abasolo via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - featherweight)

Fariyar Aminipour defeats Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon via split decision (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai defeats Gingsanglek Tor Laksong via KO at 0:28 of round two (Muay Thai - catchweight 132 lbs)

Akram Hamidi defeats Jomhod Auto MuayThai via TKO at 0:36 of round two (Muay Thai - catchweight 119 lbs)

Thongpoon PK Saenchai defeats Yangdam Sor Tor Hiewbangsaen via split decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 119 lbs)

Shamil Erdogan defeats Fan Rong via KO at 0:37 of round two (MMA - middleweight)