Vested interests affect domestic game, claims Somyot

Pol Gen Somyot Poompunmuang has been FAT president since 2016. (Photo supplied)

Thai football has been interfered directly and indirectly by people who want to seek personal gain, Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Somyot Poompunmuang said on Wednesday.

"Football is the most popular sport of the Thai people ... so it is inevitable that it faces direct and indirect interference from the bureaucracy and all power groups," Somyot said in a statement issued by the FAT.

He said these people used football to seek personal, business and political gains.

"In fact, football must be managed without interference from people or organisations as this would affect football development," said Somyot.

As FAT president, he has worked hard with determination and dedication, and has even used his own funds to help Thai football grow strongly and sustainably, he said.

Pol Gen Somyot said Thai football is a place of conflict with polarised groups and camps wanting to fight for their own interests.

The former national police chief called on capable and knowledgeable people to run for FAT president when his term expires next year.

But Somyot, who has been FAT chief since 2016, stopped short of saying whether he will seek another term or not.

Somyot has been criticised for his poor management on and off the pitch.

The Thai national teams at several levels have fared badly.

On the commercial side, the Thai league broadcasting rights has attracted bids of just about 50 million baht.

Several people, including Somyot's predecessor Worawi Makudi and former Thailand striker Piyapong Pue-on, have shown interest in contesting next year's FAT presidential election.